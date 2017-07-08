Investigations Continue Into Road Fatality

Source: bajanreporter.com

Investigations are continuing into the road accident that claimed the life of 17-year-old Stephen Perez on Thursday.

The Head of the Traffic Department, Superintendent Leonard Cabral says the vehicle is at the Police Headquarters awaiting an inspection.

He says the garbage truck has to be checked for possible brake failure and other important things.

Superintendent Cabral says a certified inspector from the Transport Board will carry out the examination.

Seventeen-year-old Stephen Perez of Tindale Road died on the first day of his job as a garbage collector.

He was crushed when the vehicle swerved off the road and into a house before landing on its side.

The owner and driver, Charles Powell of All Saints Road and Daniel Castro who was at the back of the truck, escaped serious injury.
