Invader’s Bay theme park on hold

Trinidad – Businessman Derek Chin says he knows that his $1 billion Invader’s Bay development project, Streets of the World, was deliberately blocked to facilitate other projects along the western peninsula.

Chin, just back from a three-month long business trip to Canada, told the T&T Guardian that he is utterly shocked to hear about “illegal” construction and the setting up of several private businesses in Chaguaramas.

The Government is reviewing between 21 or 22 land leases given out by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) in the days leading up to the 2015 general election.

Chin asked: “How could state lands be acquired so quickly yet I got all sorts of barriers against a much better national project?”

The CDA was currently re-examining a total of 44 leases given out under the People’s Partnership administration, including some dated September 4, 5 and 6—the weekend before the election. In September alone, 21 to 22 leases were signed.

“Well, the facts speak for itself,” said Chin, who said his Streets of the World project, “would have changed the country big time.

“We have a proven product already in Movietowne so it was not pie in the sky,” he added.

“Streets of the World was a far better project than the proposed water park. It was about taking our culture, our Carnival, our steelpan, our bandleaders, our music and placing it in a world-class showcase.”

Chin said he will be seeking meetings with the relevant government ministers about Streets of the World.

“My project followed the rules—not a corrupt deal but one of significant value—and it has been shelved. I spent six years trying. I realise it’s a losing battle and the country is under duress. I am concentrating on my own business,” he said.

During his three months in Canada, Chin said he was negotiating and “massaging” the project with interested parties.

“I may do the project in Canada. This country has lost big time. I already have some interested Canadians who think it’s a fantastic project, given the many cultures plus the film industry,” he said.

STREETS OF THE WORLD

The project, to be developed by Chin’s company, Dachin Enterprises, was planned for 22 acres at Invaders Bay. Officials of Disney and Hettema Group, who specialise in uniquely creative designs for theme parks, museums and cultural attractions, visited T&T and held extensive discussions with Chin on the project.

The only obstacle in the way was the signing of the papers to acquire ten acres of land allotted to Dachin Enterprises for construction to begin. Chin was charged $130 million for ten acres.

One of the main attractions was Main Street, a re-creation of Frederick Street, downtown Port-of-Spain, in the 1930s complete with a tram car. Chin explained that the streets would reflect the rich culture of T&T and there would be a Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum highlighting T&T’s Carnival and its history, as well as history of the steelpan and calypso.

There were also plans for a live entertainment theatre on the site and different streets highlighting the cultures of all the people who came to T&T and settled including: East Indians, Chinese, Africans, Europeans and Syrians.

The development would have also incorporated an aquarium featuring leatherback turtles, fishes of the Caribbean and a coral reef.

Other attractions included a ferris wheel—MovieTowne Eye—similar to the Orlando Eye.