Injury rules Hafeez out of Pakistan side for series against West Indies

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (CMC) — Batsman Mohammad Hafeez will miss Pakistan’s limited overs series against West Indies in the United Arab Emirates next month and appears to be an uncertain starter for the Test matches as well.

Hafeez has been ruled out of the One Day International series owing to a calf muscle injury which forced him to return home from the England tour after the first ODI.

He has been advised that he needs a further three weeks’ rest to complete his rehabilitation process.

“He is undergoing a rehab programme at the national cricket academy but needs a further three weeks to make a complete recovery,” Dr Muhammad Riaz who is on the Pakistan cricket board medical panel said.

Pakistan and West Indies will start their series with two T20 matches in Dubai on September 23 and 24, before playing the final fixture in Abu Dhabi on September 27.

The series will be followed by three One-Day Internationals from September 30 to October 5 and a three-Test series between October 13 and November 3.