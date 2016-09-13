Inadequate classroom on Barbuda forces outdoor teaching

For one teacher tutoring her students under an almond tree at the Sir McChesney George Secondary School in Barbuda is a breath of fresh air; but when it rains the issue becomes more than just outdoor lessons.

Asha Frank, a history teacher who has been teaching for over four years, said she has had to divert classes to the outdoors because of the lack of adequate classrooms there.

“There was no classroom available because the Continued on school is actually expanding,” she said

The teacher, of a class of no more than 10 students, said she is also faced with constant heat and poor ventilation at that learning facility.

According to Frank, if it rains, students are diverted to the science lab or the agriculture classroom.

Frank said Universal Secondary Education has caused an influx of students, but the space is limited and “we haven’t added more classrooms to the school yet,”

She said extension work on the school is expected to curtail the problem, but in the meantime, teachers “will work something out”.

The issue of lack of adequate teachers is also another problem Frank highlighted. She said she was surprised when an agriculture teacher was recently turned down.

“I don’t know what the reason was for that, but we have a shortage of science teachers. We have a shortage of other teachers and its quite difficult,” she told OBSERVER media.

There are two teachers who have been hired recently, but according to Frank, “we are still lacking a few teachers”.

Education Minister Michael Browne said government is working towards building capacity to solve the issues affecting the school. He said the employment of trained teachers is also in the cards.

“We will provide rooms that are much cooler for the students and staff. The rooms also need to be properly lit,” Browne said.
