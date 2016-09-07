Immunity for some but not all

A trio of political pundits recently gave their opinion on the need for parliamentary immunity in today’s political environment. The issue came to the fore after the former speaker of the House, D Gisele Issac, made a call to repeal parliamentary immunity.

While appearing on OBSERVER Radio’s Big Issues programme, the trio, which included two political analysts and an attorney, expressed their strong support for the continuation of parliamentary immunity, stating that its removal would lessen the quality of debates.

As media practitioners we face a high level of scrutiny and we are subject to very strict defamation laws, so the topic of parliamentary immunity is of great interest to us. To understand why, one need only look at this aspect of our system of democracy. Parliamentary immunity grants members of the parliament immunity from prosecution or civil proceedings. Basically, it allows parliamentarians to say as they like with complete immunity.

Theoretically, the immunity can be lifted but in practice that never happens (and if has happened in the Commonwealth, we have not found an example).

It is often said that the reason for this sort of immunity is to allow parliamentarians to do their job on behalf of the people without fear of any type of repercussion, or as Political Analyst Peter Wickham put it, “The original reasons for immunity are as valid in 2016 as they were before. The classic tradition was that a parliamentarian should not be, in any way, constrained by the necessity to prove that what he’s saying is true. He has the absolute right to express himself on behalf of his constituents.”

Now think of that for a moment. A parliamentarian should not be, in any way, constrained by the necessity to prove that what he’s saying is true. It is essentially a licence to be irresponsible with one’s speech, all under the umbrella of doing what is right for your constituents.

Where this gets interesting for us is: we do not have that protection. Worse, if we repeat a defamatory statement which emanates on the floor of Parliament, from the mouth of one of our honourable parliamentarians, who is immune from action of any sort, we can be sued. It does not matter that the comment was made in public on the floor of our highest institution in our land because parliamentary immunity does not transfer to us.

And it was worse before, because in the not too distant past, it was a case of “fine and confine”, meaning that we could be locked up as well as sued for the statement of someone else. Somehow, we are held to a higher standard than our politicians.

Attorney at law Stafford Byers said that to remove the privilege “would have a chilling effect on discussion in Parliament”, but many people, including ourselves are asking, why would the responsibility of presenting the truth to the people have such a chilling effect?

Similar to parliamentarians, we represent the people. (Yes, we know we were not elected, blah, blah, blah.) We act as a communications conduit between people with varying opinions and knowledge, yet we are held responsible for not just our information but those of others, including politicians. That puts us in a very awkward position and we have been accused many times of censorship because we choose not to disseminate certain comments, etc. Simply put, if we cannot verify the information presented to us, we cannot publish or broadcast.

The situation becomes particularly vexing to our readers and listeners when they are convinced that they have the “facts” and we refuse to spread the word. Our co-founder, Winston Derrick, made a couple of phrases part of the local vernacular when he hosted the Voice of the People programme. At the hint that something “wrong” would be said by a caller or guest, Winston would politely say, “I not going down dat road wid you”. If that did not work or he deemed that the risk of defamation was imminent he would yell, “jus’ cut he off!”; signalling the operator to terminate the call.

Many people have criticised Winston and other hosts for not letting a guest or caller ‘talk as dey like’ but while parliamentarians have nothing to worry about, we do. In this age of instant gratification on the Internet, it becomes even more of a burden. First off, anonymity rules the day and anyone with an Internet connection and a computer feels that their constitutional right to ‘freedom of speech’ gives them the right to say anything.

As champions of freedom of speech, we understand people’s frustrations; however, we have a duty to moderate that speech, if for no other reason than self-preservation. It puts us into the unenviable and unwelcomed position of censor. Odd, isn’t it?

With that said, we would like to propose a solution. For as long as politicians are allowed the protection of parliamentary immunity, that immunity should extend to the media. We would also suggest that the responsibility for speech should rest with the author and not the broadcaster or publisher. How do we know when the words emanating from the mouth of an honourable member of the house is defamatory?

If we even take this to an extreme where people are allowed to talk as they like with few restraints, as exists in the United States, is that so bad? Where the pundits talk of the right to refute, that already exists in the world of media. Will there be times where anonymity and bad-mindedness go too far and turn into hate? Yes, of course that will happen! But, if we follow the logic of parliamentary immunity and the benefits that it yields, the better question to ask is: is free speech for everyone better than free speech and immunity for some?