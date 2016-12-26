I’m pushing to shed my weight

New Story

Trinidad – The best Christmas gift ever!

That was how Marissa Nelson, who has undergone an intense weight loss programme to shed her 600 pounds at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC), Mt Hope, summed up her Christmas Day yesterday, after being paid a surprise visit by Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh.

Deyalsingh showed up on the High Dependency Ward at the hospital to get a progress report on the 32-year-old woman’s health and to extend Christmas greetings to her.

In September, Nelson had pleaded with Government to intervene and provide specialist medical care, urgent medication and a 24-hour caregiver in the T&T Guardian and on CNC3 television, which led to an outpouring of support from the public and attracted Deyalsingh’s attention.

Nelson suffers with lymphoedema, which has left her limbs enormously swollen and overweight.

Touched by Nelson’s plight, Deyalsingh offered medical help by providing a team of specialists to work with her to shed the weight.

In November Nelson was admitted to the EWMSC, where she began a rigid weight loss programme, while on December 3, she underwent gastric bypass from the country’s leading surgeon, Dr Dilip Dan.

Yesterday, Deyalsingh said from his last visit at Nelson’s Johnson Street, Valencia home, the size of her arms “looked much smaller.”

From her own observation, Nelson said she had shaven off some pounds on her face, stomach and legs.

“Little by little I am shedding the pounds. This is the best Christmas gift ever… getting back my health,” she beamed.

Smiling from ear-to ear and taking repeated selfies with Deyalsingh while seated on her hospital bed, Nelson said everything has been working out by the grace of God.

“This is Christmas, you are looking brand new. You looking reborn. Look at that smile! The last time I saw you…you were crying. Look at you now,” Deyalsingh told a shy Nelson, who could not stop giggling.

In bringing some Christmas cheer, Deyalsingh removed his red and white Santa Claus hat from his head and placed it on Nelson’s, who was lost for words.

In the last month, Nelson has been actively involved in physio therapy, while she has been put on a low carbohydrate, low fat, high protein diet.

“I try to push myself as much with the physio therapy because I am on a mission. Where there is life there is hope. Never give up on your dreams. This was one of my dreams. With God all things are possible,” she said.

On January 5, Nelson said a plastic surgeon will remove the flabby and extra skin on her body, which will be the final stage of her weight loss programme.

“They have to do this step-by-step,” Nelson said.

Deyalsingh said Nelson was admitted to the EWMSC because of the Trinidad Guardian, CNC3, himself and a team of dedicated people from the Ministry of Health who saw the need to intervene after her plight was highlighted.

“This is where we all acted responsibly. This just gladdens my heart to see that there are good people and good things could happen when people put their minds together,” Deyalsingh said.

Deyalsingh said he had no idea Nelson’s plight was initially published in 2007, but said no one came to her rescue then.

“No wonder you gave up hope,” Deyalsingh interjected.

Deyalsingh also promised to redo Nelson’s bedroom.

“All the materials have been delivered and I am working with your MP Jennings-Smith (Glenda). She is providing the labour to do the construction. So when you go home, as promised, you will have a new room. It will be a new you in a new room.”

Deyalsingh told Nelson her biggest challenge was not in the hospital, but when she goes home, as she would be tempted to eat snacks and unhealthy food if exposed to it.