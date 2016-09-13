Illegal vendor fined

New Story

Makie James, of Grays Farm, said he had been trying since 2014 to get a vendor’s licence so he could sell at Dickenson Bay, but a magistrate told the Dominican man that that is no excuse to sell without the proper permit.

James was yesterday convicted and fined $200, payable on the spot, or face a prison term of two weeks. The convict pleaded guilty to vending without a licence and Magistrate Conliffe Clarke told him he was being shown mercy for not wasting the court’s time.

On September 7, at about 3 pm, an officer was on duty at Dickenson Bay when he received a report that James had threatened and insulted a British couple on the beach. The officer responded and informed the accused of the allegations against him. In response, James denied the allegations .

When asked if he was a licensed vendor, the Dominican admitted he was not. James was warned that he should not have been on the beach without the permit.

Two days later, the officer was on duty at the same beach and saw James offering jewelry for sale to guests. The defendant was taken into custody and taken to St John’s Police Station.

James, who previously had no run-in with the law, was arrested and charged on September 11.

The accused said his papers are being processed, and he spent all of last week Thursday at a Member of the Parliament’s office, only to be told to return on Friday morning, the same day he was arrested, to collect the permit.