Ian Fleming International Airport to be expanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Sep. 18, CMC – Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett says the runway at the Ian Fleming International Airport in the eastern parish of Portland will be expanded to accommodate larger planes.

Bartlett, who was speaking at the inaugural Island Routes Caribbean Adventures conference in the tourist resort town of Ocho Rios last week, noted that the expansion will also lead to new opportunities for different types of aircraft – including super jets to access the facility.

He said Port Antonio – the capital of Portland,is set to undergo a revival reminiscent of the days when the resort town was considered the cradle of tourism and a prime getaway for celebrities.

The Tourism Minister said the expansion will make it easier for visitors to travel to Portland and the central parish of St. Ann.

Concerning wellness tourism, he said are plans to collaborate with the College of Agriculture, Science and Education (CASE) to build a state-of-the-art health and wellness facility in Port Antonio.

“I have been speaking a lot about wellness tourism, and Port Antonio is probably the one area that is conducive for such a market…this is a market that is tailor-made for the visitors who want to come and spend some quality time on the island in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, and this is where Port Antonio, I believe, will win big time.”

He further cited plans to introduce a “coffee experience” in the Buff Bay valley area of Portland

“We are going to be going there in October…we are going to be visiting and bringing the partners together. We are going to capitalise on the fact that our coffee is the best in the world. We are also exploring the possibility of having an annual international coffee festival in addition to other year-round activities centred around the coffee experience,” he said.

The Tourism Minister said there are also plans to more effectively utilise the Errol Flynn Marina in order to attract more luxury yachts and host regattas.

“The annual marlin tournament in Port Antonio was once a very prestigious event with a lot of history and tradition. This is something we have to revitalise and restore to its glory days. We are indeed very optimistic about Port Antonio’s future.”