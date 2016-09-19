I have forgiven those who wronged me — Al Miller

New Story

Jamaica – Reverend Merrick “Al” Miller believes his conviction was destined in order to advance his efforts to transform Jamaica.

“The closing of the case of attempting to pervert the course of justice is the beginning of the cause to fight for justice in this nation, because justice is the pillar on which the new Jamaica which we desire must be built… as it was echoed in the vision of our founding fathers, embedded in our national anthem – justice, truth be ours forever, Jamaica land we love,” Miller told congregants yesterday during a service at the Fellowship Tabernacle in St Andrew.

Last Thursday, the clergyman was sentence to pay $1 million in fine or serve 12 months in jail for perverting the court of justice – a sentence which brought to close a six-year-long case. Miller’s ordeal began when the police held him on July 10, 2010, transporting then fugitive Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

Yesterday, in his message, Miller told congregants that his conviction had to happen to allow him to experience the Jamaican justice system first-hand, which would equip him in his efforts to transform the nation.

“So the events of the last six years were the hand of God, to pave the way for justice to reign in our nation. Ours is the task and responsibility to now work towards bringing about justice in our nation, as it is the cry of our people everyday: ‘We want justice, we want justice, we want justice,’” he stated.

“We must tackle and challenge injustice wherever and whenever it raises its ugly head in our nation. We must pull down the systems and structures of injustice; we must be a voice against the acts of injustice, whether done to our people or by our people,” he argued.

Added Miller: “The number one problem in our nation is not crime, it’s not violence, it’s not corruption, it is not economic decline, and all of these simple stuff. Those are problems, but there is the core problem that all of them come from, the root out of which they all come, and that is the problem of injustice. Every crime is an injustice done by someone to someone, violence is injustice to someone, poverty is injustice, the economic woes we have and the divide between the haves and the have-nots is a form of injustice, and the only way to deal with injustice is to establish justice.”

Noting that injustice is the root of the country’s problems, Miller stated that the church’s role is to teach the people what is justice.

“Justice will correct them all, so we must confront our legal and justice system to ensure it delivers justice to all, not just to a few; to set and operate on the principles of true justice,” noted the clergyman.

Meanwhile, Miller shared that he has forgiven all the people he believes wronged him.

“Of course, the last six years have been tough and there are times that you get a little angry and you would say ‘look yah’, and you have all kinds of thoughts going through your mind of how people are unkind and unfair …but at the end of this whole season I want to say I have forgiven all who needs to be forgiven ,and I want them to know there is no malice in my heart,” Miller said.

“I don’t hold nutten ‘gainst unnuh. From the (former) commissioner (of police) to his associates, to those who testified without being very candid in their testimonies, I have no malice in my system,” he added.

Last week Miller’s attorney-at-law, Queen’s Counsel Jacqueline Samuels-Brown, in her mitigation to the judge, criticised former Commissioner of Police Owen Ellington and former Deputy Commissioner Jevene Bent who she believed had information that could have assisted the court, but refused to testify.

“What a pity that those who occupied high office do not understand the need to do honourable and courageous things!” Samuels-Brown said at the time.

Throughout his trial Miller maintained that he was escorting Coke to the United States Embassy in St Andrew, as Coke wanted to surrender to authorities there, based on an agreement with then Commissioner of Police Ellington.

Coke, who was wanted by United States law enforcement authorities on drug and gunrunning charges, fled his Tivoli Gardens base when the security forces went into the community to apprehend him.

After he was captured with Miller, Coke was extradited to the US where he was convicted and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Reiterating that the occurrences were destined, Miller said: “Purpose has been in the last six years. There are those who meant it for evil, but they were simply pawns in the hand of God because he meant it for good.

“God allowed the events of the last six years to position me to be able with you to deal with the issue of justice. He allowed me to become incarnate in the system to taste it, to feel it, to experience it on a whole new level that I’ve never had to before. He is making me a sign and an object lesson to a nation, to show a nation itself so that you can teach a nation the critical lessons that she must learn to become great, because greatness is her destiny,” the clergyman stated.