Hungarian PM Orban calls for joint European army

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks during the news conference in Warsaw, Poland, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday the European Union should start setting up a joint European army.
Orban, a staunch critic of the EU’s migration policies, said security should be a priority for Europe.
“We should list the issue of security as a priority, and we should start setting up a common European army,” Orban told a news conference after a meeting between Central European member states and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Warsaw.
