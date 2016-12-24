Hundreds of new citizens sworn in

Over 300 new citizens of Antigua & Barbuda have been promised that their prospects for personal economic prosperity will increase within the years ahead.

The assurance came from Prime Minister Gaston Browne during a recent swearing-in ceremony at the Passport Office on Thursday.

Browne said, “With your continued commitment and your loyalty to this country, I guarantee you that within the next 18 to 24 months that Antigua & Barbuda will become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.”

Nationals from other countries are allowed to live in Antigua & Barbuda under various organisational agreements, but they are not considered citizens until they have taken that final oath, after having lived in Antigua & Barbuda legally for over seven years.

The prime minister also urged the new citizens to use their skills and resilience as the driving force in making the country the “envy” of other countries within the region and beyond.

“I want you to also understand that the policy of my government is that there are no second or third class citizens in this country. We are all Antiguans and Barbudans. There is no policy of them and us.”