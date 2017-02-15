Hotelier blames government for poor hotel occupancy

February 15, 2017
CEO of Elite Island Resorts Rob Barret (File photo)

Successive governments are being blamed for what one top hotelier here says is their “lack of interest”, in the hotel sector.

Chairman of Elite Island Resorts, Rob Barrett, said tourism is still last on the priority list for government.

“The present government is no different from the former one. In fact, they are possibly worse,” he said.

According to latest reports from the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO), tourist arrivals here remain uneven while hotel occupancy has declined.

“I told them so,” Barrett tells OBSERVER media, “but I was laughed at,” he added.

According to Barrett, government has failed to effectively market the island’s tourism product, hence the reason for such “bad ratings”.

“Nothing has changed in over 20 years,” he said.

