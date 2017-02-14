Hoppers punish Bullets as Parham marches on

New Story

Greenbay Hoppers hammered Pigotts Bullets 5-0 on Sunday as they held on to the number two position in the Football Association’s Premier Division standings going into the final round of matches.

Contesting the opening game of a triple-header at the Antigua Recreation Ground (ARG), Hoppers had goals from Jari Jackson in minute 40, Eugene Kirwan in minute 58 and Novelle Francis who struck in minutes 68 and 80 respectively.

Hoppers’ other goal came from Bullets defender, Ashton Cyrillien, who inadvertently put the ball into the back of his team’s net in minute 47.

The victory lifts Hoppers to 34 points, 10 adrift Parham and one ahead of Grenades. Bullets remains on 20 points in position six and safely out of both the relegation and playoff zones.

Meanwhile, 2016/17 champions Parham rallied from a goal down to defeat SAP 2-1. Goals from Ranja Christian and Yanil Stevens in minutes 62 and 74 secured three points for Parham and put them onto 44 points at the top of the standings.

SAP, who had their lone strike from Peter Byers in minute 35, remains on 17 points and fourth from bottom.

In the other match played on Sunday, Grenades and Old Road played to a 2-2 draw. Rakeem Henry had both goals for Grenades with strikes in minutes 45 and 86 while Stefan Smith scored once for Old Road. Old Road’s other strike was an own-goal by Grenades’ Asrick Samuel in minute 24.

The single point moves Grenades to 33 and third in the standings while Old Road edges to 29 points and into the number four position.