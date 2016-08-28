Hollywood stars pose for 2017 Pirelli Calendar

New Story
Penelope Cruz poses for a picture before the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong’o have posed for the 2017 Pirelli Calendar, which features a host of Hollywood’s biggest names.
The likes of Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet and ‘House of Cards’ actress Robin Wright are also among the 15 stars who appear in the calendar.
The photos were taken by the German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who has shot for Pirelli twice before.
Other movie greats featured include Alicia Vikander and Helen Mirren, with the photos taken in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Le Touquet and New York.
The first Pirelli Calendar was published in 1963, and the publication has since featured many of cinema’s best known performers.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.