Holiday shooting leaves one critically injured

Shootings in separate villages during the Christmas season have left one man critically injured and another suffering from bullet wounds in his chest and groin.

The more serious of the injuries described by the police were received by 37-year-old Christopher Tester of the United Kingdom. He was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Old Road at around 10:30 pm last night.

“It is alleged that a man approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, slim built, wearing a black hoodie and mask, attempted to rob his family, when a struggle ensued. During the struggle he (Tester) was shot in his head,” a police statement on the matter said.

Tester, who arrived here a little over two weeks ago, was due to leave on Thursday.

The other shooting, which police say has no connection to the Tester incident, took place in Golden Grove early this morning.

The police report indicates that, at around 3:45 am, several loud explosions rang out awaking Alba “Bumba” Coates and a female companion. It turns out that the explosions were gunfire and Coates, who is 42 years old, was shot in the chest and groin areas and had to be transported by EMS to the hospital.

There’s no indication in the Golden Grove shooting who might have fired the weapon or weapons or what might have been the reason shots were being fired in the first place.

Answers to questions like this are what the police are hoping the public can help to find. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\14.