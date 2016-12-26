Holiday shooting leaves one critically injured

December 26, 2016 Headline No comments

Source: winnfm.com

Shootings in separate villages during the Christmas season have left one man critically injured and another suffering from bullet wounds in his chest and groin.

The more serious of the injuries described by the police were received by 37-year-old Christopher Tester of the United Kingdom. He was shot in the head during an attempted robbery in Old Road at around 10:30 pm last night.

Christopher Tester, 37, shot in the head while vacationing in Antigua for Christmas 2016.

“It is alleged that a man approximately 5 feet, 8 inches in height, slim built, wearing a black hoodie and mask, attempted to rob his family, when a struggle ensued. During the struggle he (Tester) was shot in his head,” a police statement on the matter said.

Tester, who arrived here a little over two weeks ago, was due to leave on Thursday.

The other shooting, which police say has no connection to the Tester incident, took place in Golden Grove early this morning. 

The police report indicates that, at around 3:45 am, several loud explosions rang out awaking Alba “Bumba” Coates and  a female companion. It turns out that the explosions were gunfire and Coates, who is 42 years old, was shot in the chest and groin areas and had to be transported by EMS to the hospital.

There’s no indication in the Golden Grove shooting who might have fired the weapon or weapons or what might have been the reason shots were being fired in the first place.

Answers to questions like this are what the police are hoping the public can help to find. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913\14.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.