Holder hoping for winning start to ODI Series

West Indies captain Jason Holder is hoping his players can replicate their outstanding performances in the WICB Regional Super50 when the senior squad takes on England in a three match ODI series starting here at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground today.

Speaking on Observer Radio’s Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Thursday, Holder said a good start is crucial to the team’s success in the series.

“We had some good performances there from many of the fellas in the group so it’s just a case of us transferring that to this series opener against England. It’s a short series so it’s very important that we start well so I would say everybody is up for it,” he said.

“The guys have been playing cricket and that is the main thing. So it is not a case where we are now rejoining for the first time…a year after…playing cricket. Everyone has been part of the Super50 competition and as I said before, all of them have done well so everybody should be carrying some good form,” he added.

