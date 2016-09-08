Ho Lung banking on Moses

Jamaica – For two weekends, the sounds of Father Richard Ho Lung’s musical Moses will ring out from the stage inside the National Arena in St Andrew.

The production, which is slated to run September 24-25 and October 1-2, has the support of an impressive list of corporate sponsors and is one of the major fund-raising efforts for Ho Lung’s Missionaries of the Poor.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer following a launch at the Spanish Court Hotel in St Andrew on Tuesday, Ho Lung declined to state a monetary target he would like to bring in from this year’s annual theatrical production.

“The work is so vast, and, therefore, anything and everything we can raise is vital in carrying out the work of the Missionaries of the Poor. I am so grateful to all the people who assist in carrying out this great work and give of themselves… I am just grateful for all that we will receive,” he said.

Moses, written by Ho Lung, was first mounted in 2004. However, the Catholic priest said there were areas which he felt could have been tightened up” and a few new songs have been added to this year’s production.

“I felt it could be a lot more powerful. The music, like the new song I wrote, I wanted to change it so that it has a sharper, more brilliant sound… I felt it could have been lifted up from the last production.”

Father Ho Lung and Friends regular Wynton Williams, who, along with his brother Jon, have been integral to the music of the productions, returns in the title role and, along with members of the cast, offered three takes from the musical which is now deep into rehearsals. Among the pieces was the touching duet Sweet Jamaica.

Moses, directed by long-time Ho Lung collaborator Greg Thames, tells the story of the Biblical hero who led the Israelite nation out of captivity in Egypt.

Among the corporate sponsors this year are Kingston Wharves Limited, whose CEO Grantley Stephenson said the work of Ho Lung and his Missionaries of the Poor is what drives his company to assist.

“It was immensely important for us to boost our support to ensure that this production will be one of the best ever, and we want to do our part to ensure the greatest possible outreach and continuation of this charitable project.”

This was also echoed by chairman of sponsor Wisynco, William Mahfood.

“The ability of Father Ho Lung to draw support from all sectors of society is already known… over four decades of genuine caring displayed to the neediest members of our society is a model that I and the Wisynco Group have been more than happy to support.”

Moses comes at a significant time. This year marks the 45th anniversary since Ho Lung was ordained as a priest and the 35th anniversary of Missionaries of the Poor as an institution