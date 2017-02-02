Historian dies after long battle with cancer

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Feb 2, CMC – Angelo Bissesarsingh, the 34-year-old historian, researcher, author died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

Bissesarsingh, who died at his home in Siparia, in southern Trinidad, was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2015.

He wrote several books and in September last year received the Hummingbird Medal Gold, which is awarded “for loyal and devoted service beneficial to the state in any field, or acts of conspicuous gallantry or other outstanding humane action”.

Bissessarsingh was the curator of the Virtual Museum of T&T online site.

Bissessarsingh, known for his riveting Trinidad Guardian newspaper columns about various aspects of Trinidad and Tobago’s history, said he had hoped to live till mid-February to be able to see the publication of his latest work.