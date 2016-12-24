His legacy will live on

There is no doubt that the region has lost one of its most accomplished sons. Sir Dwight K Venner is not just the man whose signature is written on each and every bill in the OECS region. He was an institution, a title, few, if many, can claim.

According to one definition, an institution is a custom that for a long time has been an important feature of some group or society. This description fits the late Central Bank governor, as they say, to a T.

Sir Dwight was a true son of the soil. He received his training and education in another institution, the University of the West Indies. No doubt he could be regard as one of its brightest hallmarks, a testament to the quality of education one receives from its hallowed halls.

Since his passing, the leaders of many of the territories, over whose currency he presided, have been heaping accolades upon accolades upon him, speaking of his accomplishments and the role he played for 26 years in the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

Sir Dwight’s signature ‘fro was a throw back from an era when people of a certain ilk demonstrated their leaning towards anti-establishmentarianism by growing of the hair. No one ever used that nomenclature to describe Sir Dwight, and for years, there has been a standing joke in the region, that were he to cut his hair, the Eastern Caribbean dollar would lose its value.

Few can dispute, however, that the strength of the EC dollar this past 27 years, in the face of devaluation of other currencies in the region had to have been due to his acumen.

Speaking of the former governor, the prime minister of St Lucia called him “an unparallel genius of a man.” The single most common word used to describe Sir Dwight has been, ”genius”. Visionary and inspirational follow closely.

“The Caribbean has much to learn from Sir Dwight’s life and he will be an inspiration for decades to come,” was said by Alan Chastanet prime minister of St Lucia.

One of the crowns on the late governor’s head was the way he steered the Central Bank through the troubled waters of the global financial crisis of 2008, which gave rise to real banking difficulties among indigenous banks.

We, here in Antigua & Barbuda, cannot forget his untiring intervention to save Bank of Antigua when R Allen Stanford was arrested. The solutions he crafted led to a resolution, and today, the institution is on a more sound footing.

Again in 2016, largely through the work he initiated, a resolution was reached to salvage the good parts of ABIB. Thousands of Antiguans and Barbudans owe Sir Dwight for his financial prowess that resulted in their savings not going the way others would have gone, as in the CLICO or British American fiasco.

The late governor is being described as one who believed in the integration of the OECS and paid a tremendous role in getting us to the economic union. The story is told that when the European Union was setting up its currency union, our own Sir Dwight was consulted on how the OECS had been able to maintain the EC dollar’s stability over such a long period.

In recent times, although he had retired from the bank, Sir Dwight, no doubt, would have lent his expertise to the difficulty the region is experiencing with its corresponding banking relations and the concomitant de-risking. In the weeks, or perhaps years ahead, many will seek guidance from the principles he espoused and able guidance he provided these number of years.

The current post holder would not have been under any illusions, that upon assuming the post, he had big shoes to fill. Timothy Antoine, to date, has not disappointed. He says “Those of us on whom the mantle now rests have a duty of care to continue his exceptional service.”

The challenges to the banking sector are very much present today. However, the guiding hand of Sir Dwight’s legacy will be around for a long time providing solid advice and shaping our economic development for the future.

Former Premier of Montserrat, Reuben Meade’s tribute mirrors our own. He says of the late governor: “…He was unquestionably a very gifted intellectual in our region. He has run a good race, peacefully may he rest from his labours among us.”

