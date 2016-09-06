Hero scholar sends her thanks from Canada

Scholarship awardee Ariana Joseph (third from right) with her parents, on her right. On her left are Governor General Sir Rodney Williams, Lady Williams, and Henley and Partners’ Director in Antigua & Barbuda, Gaye Hechme with others. (Photo courtesy Henley & Partners)

The highly coveted Halo Hero Humanitarian Award has been bestowed on a young scholar from Christ the King High School (CKHS) who has expressed her delight from Canada where she is now studying.

When OBSERVER media called 16-year-old Ariana Joseph, she said that she felt “honoured” to be the recipient of the “prestigious” award and the accompanying Henley & Partners Hero Scholarship.

One of the main criteria for the award was applicants’ level of community involvement. Joseph, a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Pathfinder Club and the Y-Help Club at CKHS, said she had long provided assistance to the elderly “particularly at the Fiennes Institute”.

She also made many visits to the Paediatric Ward at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC).

“I was taught at home and church to be a friend to the friendless and to show concern for those in need, especially the elderly,” Joseph said.

The former secondary school student is pursuing an undergraduate degree, with a double major in biology and chemistry.

The awardee plans to take up a career in medicine specialising in paediatric cardiothoracic surgery. News of her achievement was given in a press release from Henley & Partners.

In the release, their director in Antigua & Barbuda, Gaye Hechme stated, “She was chosen because of her commitment to her community … We received many outstanding applications; our only regret is that we could only choose one applicant.”

In the same release, President of The Halo Foundation, Lady Sandra Williams said, “Ariana’s genuine expressions of empathy towards those who are less fortunate is quite apparent to all who meet her. Her choice to become a medical specialist is not surprising.”

