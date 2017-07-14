Henry century propels Antigua & Barbuda to impressive Under-19 victory

New Story

Led by an impressive knock of 101 not out from captain Kadeem Henry, Antigua & Barbuda rallied to an impressive 204-run victory over St Kitts when the Leeward Islands Under-19 Cricket Competition bowled off here on Thursday.

Playing at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, opener Henry batted out the innings as Antigua & Barbuda sailed to 262 in their 50 overs after they were inserted by St Kitts who won the toss.

Henry was assisted by Xavier Marshall who fell just two runs shy of a half century on 48 and Kioni Greenaway who made 27.

St Kitts in reply, were 38 for five after 15 overs and eventually fell for 58 in 24.4 overs. Najan Sergeant top scored with 11 not out.

Jamal Shillingford was the pick of the bowlers for the home team, claiming three wickets for nine runs while Marshall snatched two for seven.

Antigua & Barbuda will next face the combined Anguilla/St Maarten team on Friday in Liberta.

In the other match played Thursday, Anguilla/St Maarten defeated Nevis by four wickets.

Nevis, batting first, made 165 all out in 35.1 overs with Javani Tyson hitting 31. Anguilla/St Maarten in reply, reached 166 for six in 41 overs. Jacob Parles hit a top score of 51 not out.