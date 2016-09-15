Heavy fines on three players who broke camp – Hart

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Three foreign based Trinidad and Tobago footballers, who broke camp three days before their recent World Cup Qualifier against Guatemala, were slapped with heavy fines, head coach Stephen Hart has revealed.

However, Hart has not disclosed the extent of the fines imposed on midfielders Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones and defender Mekeil Williams who all campaign in Major League Soccer in the United States.

Molino plays for Orlando City, Jones for the Seattle Sounders while Williams is a member of the Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

They were accused of breaking the team’s curfew on T&T’s independence night, August 31, to attend a boat cruise without the knowledge of Hart and his technical staff.

“I can assure you the fines were hefty, after that we just got on with game,” said Hart.

“It was actually the first time it has happened under my reign and not like it happens all the time. However, I can assure you that if it happens again, more drastic actions will be taken against the players.”

Jones scored twice as T&T rebounded from a goal down to draw two all with Guatemala, securing a vital point to advance to the Final Round of the FIFA

World Cup Qualifier, CONCACAF Zone.