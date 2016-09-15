Heavy fines on three players who broke camp – Hart

September 15, 2016 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments
New Story
Midfielder Kevin Molino is one of three players fined by the TTFF for breaking camp three days before a recent World Cup Qualifier.

Midfielder Kevin Molino is one of three players fined by the TTFF for breaking camp three days before a recent World Cup Qualifier.

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — Three foreign based Trinidad and Tobago footballers, who broke camp three days before their recent World Cup Qualifier against Guatemala, were slapped with heavy fines, head coach Stephen Hart has revealed.

However, Hart has not disclosed the extent of the fines imposed on midfielders Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones and defender Mekeil Williams who all campaign in Major League Soccer in the United States.

Molino plays for Orlando City, Jones for the Seattle Sounders while Williams is a member of the Colorado Rapids in the MLS.

They were accused of breaking the team’s curfew on T&T’s independence night, August 31, to attend a boat cruise without the knowledge of Hart and his technical staff.

“I can assure you the fines were hefty, after that we just got on with game,” said Hart.

“It was actually the first time it has happened under my reign and not like it happens all the time. However, I can assure you that if it happens again, more drastic actions will be taken against the players.”

Jones scored twice as T&T rebounded from a goal down to draw two all with Guatemala, securing a vital point to advance to the Final Round of the FIFA

World Cup Qualifier, CONCACAF Zone.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.