Health Minister says Jamaica’s implementing 10-year strategic plan

WASHINGTON, Sept 17, CMC – Jamaica’s Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says the Caribbean island is implementing a 10-year strategic plan to improve health and attain its vision of a healthy and stable population.

Tufton made the declaration at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) headquarters here during a presentation on the country’s health situation, priority health issues and needs.

Tufton said demographic changes, especially an increase in the elderly population, are likely to increase demand for medical and diagnostic services to manage acute and chronic conditions and increase the need for long-term care.

Although Jamaica has high life expectancy of 73.8 years and low infant mortality, currently 19 deaths per 1,000 live births, the country faces rising rates of chronic diseases including heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, “which have become the leading causes of death,” PAHO said.

Tufton said physical activity levels are down, and the percentage of Jamaicans who are overweight is up to 26.4 per cent.

He said managing the consumption of sugar, salt and fats in the diet is a priority.

The health minister said Jamaica’s 10-yearstrategic health plan calls for improvements in health service delivery, the health workforce, health information and governance.

He said the challenge of financing these and other needed improvements, including better use of technology for such as telemedicine and electronic patient administration, is “a real one.”

With the majority of Jamaica’s 318 government health facilities and 24 hospitals now being over 50 years old, the country also faces the challenge of refurbishing or rebuilding many of these facilities, Tufton said.

He said that vector-borne diseases, such as chikungunya and Zika, are affecting people in Jamaica, and that the country has recorded 110 cases and 10 deaths from Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS).

Tufton said it costs around US$13,000 to treat each patient with GBS, which is linked to Zika virus infections.

Although the country does have a vector control programme, “We need greater emphasis on mosquito control,” he said.

In health financing, Tufton said Jamaica is developing national health insurance, focusing on compassionate care and expanding charitable contributions.