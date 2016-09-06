Hart bemoans T&T sloppiness in Guatemala draw

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) – Head coach Stephen Hart has lamented Trinidad and Tobago’s lack of ruthlessness, following their dramatic 2-2 draw with Guatemala in the CONCACAF fourth round of 2018 World Cup qualifiers here Friday.

The hosts fell behind at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, bit back twice to lead 2-1 before conceding a goal towards the end of the topsy-turvy Group C contest.

Hart said his side had been tentative and had “played with a lot of nerves”, allowing Guatemala to steal a point from the encounter.

“I thought we were sloppy, it’s almost like we didn’t want the ball and we didn’t move it effectively,” he told a media conference afterwards.

“I tried to pin back Guatemala by bringing on attacking players … and we should have killed off the game. We had some chances to kill off the game.

“[Goalkeeper] Marvin Phillips made two fantastic saves to keep us in the game and unfortunately Guatemala scored and we should have handled it better … we should have kept the ball more effectively.”

The visitors led on 36 minutes through Carlos Ruiz before Joevin Jones equalised in stoppage time with the first of his goals, a firm, low drive past goalkeeper Paolo Motta.

Jones, who plays for MLS side Seattle Sounders, completed his brace in the 62nd minute when he finished well from the left side of the box, but Ruiz claimed a share of the honours three minutes from the end when he tucked home a rebound Marco Pappa’s initial shot.

Hart said the half-time team talk had been important in correcting deficiencies in the approach by the Soca Warriors.

“We talked about a couple of things. We talked about the wide players not doing their defensive duty and the central midfielders getting stretched and, because of that, Guatemala were getting space between the lines,” he explained.

“We also talked about utilising our counter-attacks more, knowing they had to come forward … I think the biggest discussion we had was [about] our lack of urgency. Sometimes, when you tell your body let’s go, your mind can say whatever it wants, and we lacked that … impetus and urgency.”

With the point, T&T moved to 11 points and secured qualification for the final round of qualifiers. They face the second-placed United States in Jacksonville on Tuesday in their final game of the group.