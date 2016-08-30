Hamilton storms back to steal third place in Belgian GP

New Story

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug 28, CMC- Lewis Hamilton made a brilliant recovery from the back row of the grid to steal third place as his Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg took first position in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rosberg’s victory from pole position cuts by nine his points deficit to Hamilton during a race in which Renault’s Kevin Magnusson suffered a violent crash and was taken to hospital with an injured left ankle.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo held off a late charge by Hamilton to place second.

Hamilton, whose paternal grandparents are Grenadian, started in 21st place on the grid, after a raft of engine penalties resulting from failures early in the season.

At one stage after Magnusson’s crash and the red flag reset the race, Hamilton appeared to have the chance of an unlikely victory.

By then he had too much to do to catch Ricciardo but succeeded in limiting the damage to his title bid.

Heading into the Italian Grand Prix next weekend Hamilton remains in the lead on 232 points, Rosberg has 223 while Ricciardo is on 151 points.