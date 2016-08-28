Haiti launches programme to deal with HIV/AIDS among young population

New Story

Haiti has launched a programme aimed at sensitizing young people about the HIV/AIDS virus.

The project is being co-funded by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and UNAIDS and will target young people between the ages 15 to 30 mainly from the west, center and south Haiti where the epidemic is most widespread.

“I believe in the youth of Haiti, because you believe in the future of this beautiful country. We want you as ambassadors to address the problem of HIV juvenilization, growth of sexual violence and the increase in early pregnancy,” said Sandra Honoré, the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Figures released here show that over 15,500 young people aged 15 to 24 are living with HIV, with 61 per cent being females.

Under the programme 90 people aged 15 to 30 will be followed, accompanied and encouraged to initiate public awareness campaigns through the media.

The project follows a similar one launched with much success in 2015.