Hackers on Sony’s Twitter account create Britney Spears death hoax

December 27, 2016 CBC Entertainment No comments

Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball on Dec. 2 in Los Angeles. Hackers broke into the Twitter account for Sony Music Entertainment and sent erroneous tweets indicating the singer was dead. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

Britney Spears’s representatives are declaring her alive and well Monday after a hack at music label Sony’s Twitter account on Christmas Day seemed to say the singer had died.

Sony confirmed Monday afternoon that its Sony Music Entertainment Twitter account had been “compromised” and apologized to Spears and her fans.

The death hoax featured false tweets saying  “RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” and “Britney Spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

Sony has since deleted the erroneous tweets.

At the same time, a Twitter account for Bob Dylan featured a tweet saying: “Rest in peace @britneyspears.”

Spears’s manager Adam Leber told CNN: “Britney is fine and well. There have been a few internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account.”

The tweets have been linked to hacker group OurMine, which also hacked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s social mediaaccounts and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s own Twitter account. It also gained access to Twitter accounts from Netflix and Marvel.

A followup post from OurMine addressed Sony’s social media account managers, saying: “Sony, please change your passwords and contact us – ourmineteam.”

Sony’s movie division was famously hacked in 2014, losing control of its computer network, after it released the Kim Jong-un spoof film The Interview.
