Guyana President to address Brooklyn’s predominantly black college

New Story

NEW YORK, Mar 1, CMC – Guyana’s President David Granger will deliver the keynote address at the Second Annual International Education Awards Ceremony at the predominantly black Medgar Evers College, City University of New York(CUNY), in Brooklyn next month.

Tara Regist Tomlinson, the Jamaican-born Director of Development and Alumni Relations at MedgarEvers College, said that Granger has been invited to address the function on April 27.

Medgar Evers College President Dr. Rudolph F. Crew, a former chancellor of New York City public school system, will address the awards ceremony.

Last year, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr. Keith W. Rowley delivered the keynote address.

Medgar Evers College, located in the heart of the Caribbean community in Brooklyn, was founded as a result of collaborative efforts by community leaders, elected officials, the Chancellor and the Board of Higher Education of CUNY.

The college, which boasts a student population of mostly Caribbean nationals or their descendants is named after the slain American civil rights leader, Medgar Evers.

The college was established in 1969 “with a mandate to meet the educational and social needs of Central Brooklyn.”