Guyana moving to maximize potential from oil industry

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 6, CMC – The Guyana government Tuesday said it moving towards establishing an onshore oil and gas facility in a bid to fully optimise opportunities for the country in the area of petroleum exploration and production.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources, working in conjunction with the Ministries of Public Infrastructure and Business, believes that this facility is a critically needed one and is part of the raft of measures intended to ensure that Guyana keeps on the right trajectory in the development of the oil and gas industry,” the Natural Resources Ministry said in a statement.

The David Granger government said the development of onshore infrastructure is critical to the success of the offshore oil and gas activities, and it is expected that this logistics and supply base will be able to serve the sector as a whole.

“Government believes that as the industry continues to evolve early plans must be put in place to harness the synergies and benefits that will arise from this and other necessary infrastructure including, providing much needed employment to large numbers of Guyanese workers.”

Onshore facilities normally include shipyard, port facilities oil field waste disposal, oil spill response, electric power infrastructure, support and heliport facilities, platform fabrication support and numerous other services which are provided in keeping with requests from operators and industry standards.

The government said it is currently reviewing several locations as part of the consideration for the establishment of the facility that is expected to be established in collaboration with the private sector in a public/private partnership and in keeping with industry standards.

Last month, the United State oil giant, Exxon Mobil, said that oil production would not begin in Guyana for another five years.

Guyana intends to enact Sovereign Wealth Fund legislation to ensure that oil and other natural resource revenues are properly managed. The country is also advancing plans to join the Norway-headquartered Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative that seeks to guard against corruption and ensure transparency in the natural resources sector.

In August, the company announced that drilling results from the second well offshore Guyana, confirmed a world-class discovery with a recoverable resource of between 800 million and 1.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels.

The company said it is working to put everything in place for that major take-off, where an estimated 100,000 barrels of oil are expected to be produced daily.