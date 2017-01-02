Gunshot Victim Expected Back In The UK

January 2, 2017 Observer Headline, The Big Stories No comments
Christopher Tester, 37, shot in the head while vacationing in Antigua for Christmas 2016.

The family of the 37-year-old man, who was shot in the head, on Christmas day, is expecting him back in the UK by tomorrow (Monday).

Christopher Tester was airlifted to Guadeloupe last Thursday for treatment for injuries he sustained during an attempted robbery at his parent’s Old Road restaurant – The Boxer Shack.

 

Since the tragic Christmas day shooting, the victim’s family and friends have managed, through a crowdfunding campaign, to raise and surpassed the 90,000 pounds needed to fly him back to Britain and continue his treatment.

The funding campaign was set up since Christopher does not have travel insurance.

Christopher’s sister, Vicky Tester, told UK media on Saturday that the family hopes he would be airlifted to his homeland in 48 hours.

Vicky said her brother is lucky to be alive and while he is presently stable, it is critical that he returns the Britain for further treatment.

Doctors in Guadeloupe brought him out of an induced coma temporarily, during that period he was able to communicate with his mother and father based on reports.

Tester had traveled to Antigua on holiday and was due to leave the country on December 29.
