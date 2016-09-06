Grenadian QC says PM Browne is no dictator

New Story

A senior legal luminary has defended Prime Minister Gaston Browne from criticism over statements he made regarding the controversial Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016.

Dr Francis Alexis QC, of Grenada, who is currently in Antigua & Barbuda to prepare legislation to make the country’s first referendum possible, used part of a two-hour radio interview on the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) to stand up for Browne.

The prime minister has been under fire from his opponents after telling heads of quasi government institutions to do the Cabinet’s bidding or resign.

Dr Alexis said Browne’s voice “cannot be that of a dictator” since he met with aggrieved senators who had their concerns over the Bill addressed.

The senators, including some whom were appointed by the prime minister, voted against the Bill last month, and sent it back to the Lower House.

Making reference to changes in United Kingdom House of Lords, Dr Alexis said “the idea of nominated senators checking the people’s representative must be anti-democratic”.

Using the example of pre-independent Jamaica, Dr Alexis said one of the big questions was “should there be senators to begin with and can it be democratic for nominated senators to veto the people’s elected representative”.

“When push comes to shove therefore, who is to prevail in a true democracy, the people’s representatives or nominated senators?” he asked.

The Grenadian lawyer also used Browne’s statements in Parliament on the Constitutional Referendum Bill to try to demonstrate the prime minister’s willingness to listen to others.

