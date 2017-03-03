Grenades stun Montego Bay United in Club Championships

New Story

The Grenades FC stunned hosts Montego Bay United 3-2 to win their opening match in Group C of the CFU Club Championships in Jamaica on Wednesday night.

Playing at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, striker Tevaughn Harriette struck twice while midfielder Nazir McBurnette scored once to lift Grenades to the welcomed victory.

Johann Weatherly and Dino Williams were the goal-scorers for Montego Bay United.

Meanwhile, in the other Group C contest, Barcelona Atletico out of the Dominican Republic defeated Cayman Islands’ Elite FC 4-0.

Jose Adolfo Guerra netted in minutes 50 and 74 while Jesus Meza also struck twice, scoring in minutes 53 and 72 for the victors.

The competition continues Friday when Grenades take on Barcelona Atletico in the opening contest and Montego Bay United face Elite in the feature contest.