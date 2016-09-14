Grenada recommits to one china policy

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sept 14, CMC – Eleven years after resuming diplomatic ties with China, Grenada Tuesday night reaffirmed its commitment to Beijing’s “One China Policy”.

China has called on the international community to adopt its One China Policy even as Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province continues to maintain diplomatic relations with a handful of Caribbean countries.

“We are confident that this relationship will continue to grow and development, certain then and certainly now that this relationship will continue to bring the type of comprehensive development in our bilateral relations,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Elvin Nimrod at a ceremony to mark the 67th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Nimrod said that over the years one of the significant achievements of the St. George’s-Beijing relationship is the ever increasing number of people participating in the people exchange programmes. China’s Ambassador Ou Boqian said that since the resumption of diplomatic ties, bilateral relations have been consolidated through dynamic exchanges and cooperation as together both nations have witness the comprehensive development of bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation in all fields.

“Unprecedented practical cooperation and people to people exchanges invigorate the friendly relations,” she told the audience including Governor General Dame Cecile La Grenade and Acting Prime Minister Gregory Bowen.

The diplomat said that over the past 67 years her country has embarked on significant socio-economic development programmes.

“Tremendous achievements have been made by Chinese people who have overcome numerous and unbelievable difficulties with a high spirit of unity, confidence, perseverance and courage,” she said.

“Since strategic policy to reform and opening up was implemented in 1978, economic miracles are made in China,” she said while highlighting that China’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2015 was nearly 52 times that of 1978.

She said China’s growth increased from US$212 billion to nearly US$10.9 trillion and the share of the country’s economy within the world ehad moved from 1.8 to 15.5 per cent.