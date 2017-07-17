GRENADA-POLITICS – Former PR officer of ruling party issues apology

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Jul. 17, CMC – The former public relations officer for the ruling New National Party (NNP), Terry Forrester, has apologised to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell and the party executive for using what he described as a derogatory statement about the political organisation while responding to the news that he had fallen out of grace with party.

Terry-Forrester“I want to take this opportunity first to apology to all of you and especially our young people for allowing myself to get emotionally carried away, I have made inflamed statements about the office of the prime minister, this has never been my style to make derogatory statements intending to inflame or defamed anyone and is certain not my kind of language,” Forrester said during a news conference on Monday.

“Please excuse my outburst for having said I will unmask the mask man,” said Forrester who later confirmed that he was never asked t0 say sorry, but was guided by God when he decided to apologise to the Head of Government and the other Executive members. “I was very emotional at the time,” he justified.

Last week Mitchell, who is also the party’s political leader, told journalists that Forrester was asked to quit as the Government’s representative on two boards because as his political behaviour was not in keeping with the policy of party.

Forrester admits that one problem was the decision by the NNP to not assign him as caretaker for the party in the St George’s South constituency. He said he also believes that party violated its own constitution when it selected Nicholas Steele to become caretaker.

“The appointment of Steele is unconstitutional by the party’s constitution. Steele was selected and not elected,” said Forrester who added that he had written to the Chairman of the party requesting that there be a process of campaigning and voting for all those who are interested in being appointed caretaker.

Admitting that he will be contesting the seat as an independent, Forrester said he is yet to receive a letter or any other form of communication reprimanding him for openly objecting to Steele’s appointment and at the same time commencing his campaign as an independent candidate for the area.

“So, I am still awaiting a letter of reprimand for disobeying the laws of the party,” he said while also confirming that he had not yet tendered his resignation .

Forrester also said he had an issue with the Prime Minister not issuing him a diplomatic passport – particularly at the time when his wife was suffering from cancer – his wife succumbed to the disease one year ago.

Forrester, who before the 2008 general election was an ambassador at large for trade and investment was the holder of a diplomatic passport.

However, the National Democratic Congress revoked the passport when it won the 2008 general election.

Forrester said he expected that the passport would have been returned when the NNP won the 2013 general election .

In response, the Prime Minister said ta diplomatic passport is not just another travel document, stating that it is only issued to person who represents the Government at a diplomatic level – a position not held by Forrester.