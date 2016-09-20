Grenada PM to unveil budget in November

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Sept 20, CMC – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell will unveil his country’s 2016-17 national budget on November 25.

The government is now engaged in consultations with various stakeholders including the private sector, labour movement and civil society groups.

“The consultations have been very engaging and many interesting and practical suggestions have been put forward. The Government will be assessing the suggestions to determine what is practical to implement in 2017 and what may require further research and analysis,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Finance.

It said discussions are also being held with other government departments and that “consultations are also being planned with other stakeholders including stakeholders in Carriacou and Petit Martinique”.

Grenada’s Homegrown Structural Adjustment Programme which had the support of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and other international donor comes to an end on December 31 this year and Prime Minister Mitchell, who is also the Finance Minister, has already indicated that his administration would be seeking consultations with the various interest groups on the way forward.