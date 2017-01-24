Grenada headed in right direction, says Montagliani

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada, Jan 23, CMC – CONCACAF president, Victor Montagliani, has given the Grenada Football Association his stamp of approval, saying it was “on the right track” under president Cheney Joseph.

The Canadian Montagliani, who was elected head of the troubled confederation in May last year, was making his first official visit to the GFA.

“Grenada has tremendous potential in sport, and I am pleased to see the GFA progress under the presidency of Mr. Cheney Joseph,” Montagliani said.

“Through our ONE CONCACAF Vision, we are providing strategic support to the federation in rebuilding its competitions platform, while encouraging initiatives that promote youth participation and women’s football.

“I am confident that the federation is on the right track to continue investing in development programs that will transform the game.”

While here, Montagliani also met with Prime Minister Keith Mitchell and Education Minister Anthony Boatswain, and discussed football development along with issues like marketing, administration and infrastructure.

Montagliani also visited two high schools where he spoke to students about leadership and football.

Joseph described the CONCACAF leader’s visit as a fruitful one, pointing out it had reiterated the importance of the role of government in football development.

“[The] CONCACAF president’s visit reassured the local government that it is important to build a strong relationship with the federation for the benefit of the game and our country,” said Joseph.

“Our aim with this visit is to start the year off on the right foot as we prepare to implement further initiatives to grow football.”