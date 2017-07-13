GRENADA-DEVELOPMENT – Grenada to adopt new statistics legislation

New Story

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Jul. 13, CMC – Grenada is to adopt new legislation in the area of data and statistics gathering as new emphasis is being placed on the use of statistics to assist policy makers .

“Statistics are the tool to inform policy and if the correct data or statistics are not available this can result in the wrong policy,” said Director of Statistics, Halim Brizan in an interview with the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), following the launch of the Grenada’s National Strategy for the Development of Statistics.

In reference to the growing importance and acceptance of data and statistics -Brizan said at the recently concluded meeting of CARICOM Heads of presented a strong case for the development of statistics in the region.

“This field of work has been gaining attention and developing great momentum in recent times as a result of the unprecedented increase in the demand for data,” he told the participants at the launch of the national strategy. He explained that the strategy will target data from producers and users within the national statistical system.

In his address to launch to official launch the strategy, Mitchell said his Government is committed to the advancement of the CARICOM Action Plan for Statistics in Grenada and the wider CARICOM RSDS when it is completed.

“Another indication of my administration’s commitment to statistics development is our move to review Grenada’s statistical legislation,” said Mitchell.

The Prime Minister also noted that the objective of strengthening the role of the Central Statistical Office would result in a more integrated national statistical system, improved data production, analysis and dissemination, as well as encourage widespread data use.

The Prime Minister noted that the world is now more connected and complex t as a result of globalization and the environment is rapidly and constantly changing.

This, he said is necessitating an even greater need for Grenada and other small island developing states to create solid foundations for economic, social, environment and natural resource management to take advantage of available resource opportunities and minimise the impact of external shocks and threats.

“In light of existing vulnerabilities, the Government of Grenada, being fully aware of the importance of a balanced, sustainable and cohesive strategy to ensure sustainable development, has began the process of engagement for the development of a National Strategic Development Plan,” he said.

He further explained that key to the successful implementation of this plan is “good governance,” which emphasizes the importance of the Management for Results Framework that focuses on monitoring and evaluation of government activities and outcomes.

“The adoption of this framework feeds on accurate, timely and relevant statistics, produced by autonomous, professional statistical agencies that are equipped with modern technology and staffed by competent, well-trained professionals,” he said, while pointing out that the increasing demand for data and better statistics is also being driven by other initiatives such as the need for policy makers to justify policy and investment choices and the need for evidence-driven proposals to access public financing.

Other areas identified were the need to be accountable to donors who themselves have to be accountable to the taxpayers in their respective countries, to prove that their funds are being effectively spent.

Statistics capacity building is also being pushed by the Board for the Partnership in Statistics for Development in the 21st Century (PARIS21) of which Mitchell is a member.

PARIS21 promotes the better use and production of statistics throughout the developing world.

Since its establishment in 1999, PARIS21 has successfully developed a worldwide network of statisticians, policy makers, analysts, and development practitioners committed to evidence-based decision making.

PARIS21 was established by the United Nations, the European Commission, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.