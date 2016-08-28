Shooting victims family wants answers

New Story

The family members of country’s latest homicide victim are calling on eyewitnesses to say what they know about the incident.

Police confirmed that Tyrone Lewis better known as Yankee was shot in the chest at around 5 am.

He died hours later at the Mounte St Johns Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery.

Family member Candia Carbon said “the streets will tell but we don’t know what happened. We know that someone will talk and we are awaiting”.

According to Carbon, up until last night, Yankee was seen on the street corner hanging out.

“My son saw him last night dancing relaxing on the corner. It came as a surprise,” she said.

She says the family members are now focused on Yankee’s mom, who is in a state of distress.

“Our focus is on his mom. She is very disturbed. She has been crying all day,” Carbon said.

Yankee, thirty-one- who was deported from the United States some six years ago fathers one boy.

This is the islands third homicide for the year.