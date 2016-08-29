Gray’s Farm man shot dead

New Story
Tyrone “Yankee” Lewis, 31, lost his life on Sunday morning when he was gunned down at Christian Street, Gray’s Farm. He later died at Mount St John’s Medical Centre.
Antigua & Barbuda has recorded what appears to be the third homicide for 2016, when 31-year-old Tyrone “Yankee” Lewis was gunned down in the wee hours of Sunday morning, on Christian Street, Gray’s Farm.
It is alleged that the father of one, was alone at a home, when he heard a knock on the door and went to enquire who it was.
Reports further indicate that upon opening the door, he was accosted by an armed man who opened fire, shooting him in the chest.
The incident occurred around 4 am, according to police.
Villagers, who gathered on the scene reported hearing two shots before Lewis collapsed.
He was transported to the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) where he died while undergoing surgery.
At the time of going to press, police sources revealed that a ‘person of interest’ was in custody assisting with the investigation.
