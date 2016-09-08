Gray’s Farm man convicted for having loaded gun

New Story

Former vagrant Nyron “Kawanza” Batchelor managed to steer clear of the law for many years after being cured of his addiction to crack cocaine, but that all changed yesterday after he was convicted and fined $12,000 payable forthwith or spend 14 months in prison.

Batchelor, a resident of Gray’s Farm, changed his not guilty plea yesterday and admitted that he had a loaded .357 Magnum revolver in his possession on August 25. The change came after he had sought legal counsel when he appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court for the second time on this matter.

His attorney, Sherfield Bowen, asked for leniency considering that Batchelor had managed to turn his life around after being “a frequent flyer” at the courts and prison.

On the charge of possessing the firearm, the 51 year old was fined $7,000 forthwith or he would serve eight months in jail. For the ammunition charge, an additional $5,000 was imposed or six more months would be added to the prison term.

The prosecution told that court that at about 7:30 pm on the day in question, officers from the Gray’s Farm Police Station were on mobile patrol when upon reaching Buckley Road they observed a silver Toyota motor van parked at the side of the road.

Batchelor was sitting in the vehicle and the officers observed a suspicious bulge in the defendant’s waist. He was asked to step out of the vehicle, and the gun which was loaded with five founds of ammunition was removed from Batchelor’s waist.

When officers informed him that he had committed an offence, the accused did not respond. He was taken into custody along with the gun and subsequently charged with the offence.

A check of the registry verified Batchelor is not a licensed holder of a firearm.

Police is continuing their investigation into the ballistics of the gun.