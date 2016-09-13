GOV’T TO SETTLE WITH APC

New Story

“In a matter of days or a week,” government will be announcing an out of court settlement with its private electricity provider, the Antigua Power Company (APC).

Minister responsible for APUA and Public Utilities, Sir Robin Yearwood said, on Monday, “We are in negotiations with trying to get that matter settled, and I think that we are making tremendous progress. We will be making an announcement very shortly about it”.

The matter in question has been ongoing for about four years. The APC demanded $228 million in damages, after it successfully sued the government, following claims that the former Baldwin Spencer-administration breached a contract with the power company to supply the island with an additional (50.9 megawatts) of electricity.

The government of the day decided to invest in its own power company and contracted a Chinese company to construct the Wadadli Power Plant.

Named in the suit were the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA), Beijing Construction and Engineering Group Limited and China’s Export Import Bank (EXIM Bank), all of which were involved in the construction of government’s Wadadli Power Plant.

The Privy Council, in 2013, ruled in APC’s favour and referred the case to the local High Court to determine damages. However, to date a settlement has not been reached, with Prime Minister Gaston Browne declaring that it’s unlikely that APC will get anything close to what it is asking.

In a bid to resolve the matter, APC Ltd had also urged government to extend its Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), beyond the 2019 expiration date.

However, the APUA Minister told OBSERVER media that the current administration has no intention of extending the contract with the APC.

According to Sir Robin, “That is our plant, after that time (the time the contract ends) you become the owner of that plant.”

He said, if government does decide to maintain relations with APC, “It won’t be like the PPA that is presently in act; it will just be operations and maintenance”.

By taking over the plant, government, he said, expects to save “quite a dime”.

APC owns two of the three better functioning power plants on the island, producing near 90 per cent of power consumed.

