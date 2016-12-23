Gov’t to acquire stalled car park in 2017

New Story

The government said it will be seeking to acquire the unfinished Sunshine Hub Car Park on Independence Avenue and has invited the public to invest in its completion.

In a recent interview with State Media, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said government recently negotiated the price of the incompleted structure from US $15 million to US $6 million and will acquire the structure in the first three months of the New Year.

“I believe it requires at least 18 months’ work, but in terms of the acquisition of the existing facility we will raise the US $6 million by the first quarter of next year to complete the purchase and then we have to raise, perhaps, an additional maybe US $10 million to complete it,” Browne said.

He said that the government will be seeking to form a public-private partnership to have the project complete.

The project, Browne said, will be undertaken by the National Asset Management Company (NAMCo).

NAMCo, a holding company, is intended to absorb the government’s shares in the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC), Caribbean Union Bank (CUB), State Insurance Corporation (SIC), the National Housing Corporation and several joint venture hotels.

Construction on the multi-level car park facility started in 2005 under the United Progressive Party (UPP) administration.

The project, which was halted 2010 after the financiers, CL Financial Group collapsed, continues to sit on Independence Drive without any forward movement.

Shortly after the 2014 general elections the Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) signalled its commitment to finishing the project.

Meantime, the nation’s leader said a 400-room resort at Valley Beach, a public-private sector initiative, is also being spearheaded by NAMCo.

PM Browne said NAMCo has already been incorporated and a bank account will be established this week.