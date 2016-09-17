Gov’t signs MOU with University of Southern Caribbean

New Story

Antigua & Barbuda has been told that it could be the envy of the Caribbean after being the first to implement a degree programme in special education for teachers.

On Friday, the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the university, which paves the way for 50 teachers to obtain Bachelors degrees in Special Education.

It is an online two-year scholarship programme, which will be conducted

at the university’s satellite site, here.

The relationship with the university was established more than two years previous, offering a certificate/ diploma programme.

President of the University of Southern Caribbean, Dr Silvan Lashley said Antigua is taking the lead in the Caribbean, with this programme.

“Antigua & Barbuda has now become the leader in the OECS and also the wider Caribbean in the special needs education,” he said.

Meantime, Education Minister Michael Browne said the move is in keeping with government’s need to address special needs on the island.

“We hope the country will be able to ascend to a new level and people will be able to come here from other countries to avail themselves of what you have”, he said.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Rosa Greenaway signed on behalf of the Ministry of Education.