Gov’t says EIA completed ahead of St John’s project

New Story

Minister of Information Melford Nicholas has given the assurance that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) had been conducted ahead of a major project under way to reclaim land in the city.

Work has already commenced in St John’s Harbour, where approximately 12 acres of new land will be created with material dredged from the bottom of the sea.

According to reports, the turning basin and parts of the channel will be dredged and made wider during the project’s second phase.

OBSERVER media understands that while an EIA had been carried out, it’s not clear if that assessment took into account the impact of the land reclamation.

“This is not a project that started yesterday. No wise government is going to be involved in a project or even lead a project and sidestep the requirements,” Nicholas said.

“Every development project has to go through the EIA,” he said, adding, “this project has gone through that and we are now at the stage where we can execute because we have cleared those particular hurdles.”

Meantime, the minister said discussions have also been held with fishermen who would otherwise be affected by the project.

“As part of the whole process of consultation, that is a necessary step that the Environment Division required, and that has been done,” he said.

Nicholas recalled that at one such consultation, a homeowner raised concerns about the noise coming from the project. “She was given an answer that was acceptable to her. This shows the level of government’s interest in development,” he added.

Meridian Construction is the firm responsible for presenting the Master Plan for downtown St John’s, in addition to the architectural plans of an expanded harbour and pier, capable of accommodating the Quantum Class cruise tourism vessels by December 2016.