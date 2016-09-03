GOV’T REFUSES TO ALTER STATUTORY BILL

New Story

The government of Antigua & Barbuda said it has no intention of amending the highly controversial Statutory Corporations General Provisions Bill 2016 when it goes before the Lower House, having been rejected by government senators.

A verdict on the matter was delivered by Prime Minister Gaston Browne who, at the same time, expressed the view that his senators should place any notions of “independence” in check.

“There is no such thing as an independent senator – it’s utter foolishness. If they want to be independent then run and face the people. They are appointed ultimately by political parties and by the government,” Browne said.

Asked if the Bill would be amended, the prime minister said, “No. We invited the senators who had issue with the [Bill] and I believe we addressed all of their concerns. For example, when they spoke about moving people ‘willy nilly’ – the [Bill] itself says that it has to be in the public interest. We were able to alley their fears.”

The most resolute senator who opposed the Bill was Wigley George, president of the Antigua & Barbuda Trades & Labour Union (AT&LU). According to the union, George, who voted against the Bill, carries a mandate to do so again so long as it remains unchanged.

When asked if he was confident that George was on board with the legislation, Browne said, “He better be.”

The most contentious issue in the Bill was clause 7, which allowed the Cabinet to transfer employees between statutory corporations and also into the public service.

An employee could be transferred to “a post of equivalent or similar rank in another statutory corporation” or to a “non-established post in the public service”. Employees are allowed to keep their salary and their benefits.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)