Gov’t mum on Deluxe deal

The Antigua & Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) administration has been keeping the details of a proposed takeover, by the government, of Deluxe Cinemas close to its chest.

Yesterday, the Minister of Culture, Trade, Sports & National Festivals Paul ‘Chet’ Greene confirmed that talks are in progress, but denied that the deal is intended to assist shareholder Charles “Max” Fernandez who sits in the Cabinet as the Foreign Affairs and Immigration Minister.

According to Greene, the building has been targeted for use in developing the cultural arts as he announced that Antigua & Barbuda will host Carifesta in 2021.

However, Tourism & Investment Minister, Asot Michael, told OBSERVER media that the cinema deal is yet to be finalised, and that he would speak on the matter today.

Attempts to reach Prime Minister Gaston Browne were unsuccessful up to press time, and Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst denied knowledge of the deal as did Deluxe Cinema shareholder, Kevin Hosam.

When OBSERVER media contacted Fernandez, he said he was in Cabinet and could not speak on the matter.

