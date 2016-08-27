Gov’t could face legal action over controversial bill

New Story

Government could face legal action from the Antigua and Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), over its controversial Statutory Corporations Bill.

The latest threat came from General Secretary David Massiah who said that the bill has placed the democracy of Antiguans and Barbudans under threat.

“It is obviously going to be conflicting with a number of other laws that are already on board, hence the reason why the challenges by legal situations will be forced upon the bill,” he said.

The Statutory Corporation (General Provisions) Bill 2016 has been sent back to the Lower House by senators who voted against several clauses in the committee stage.

Massiah said any legal action against the bill should be seen as an act of bravery, although government may have a different view.

“They will say people are trying to stall its operations but it is not. It means that people are standing up for what we believe is right and constitutional defense against issues like this,” he said.

According to Massiah, if this bill goes forward without a challenge, “many more will come”.

“That is going to put us in straight jacket and government will simply sit down in Cabinet and tell us what to do,” he explained.

Clause 7 of the Bill is what is being debated. That clause states: “The Cabinet may, if it considers it in the best interest of public administration, transfer an employee on secondment from one statutory corporation to another statutory corporation, or to the public service.”