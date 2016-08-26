Government to enforce regulations in Zika virus fight

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Aug. 26, CMC – Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has arranged to meet with public health inspectors to underscore the need to enforce regulations related to the fight against the mosquito borne Zika virus.

During a post Cabinet news conference on Thursday, the Health Minister expressed concerning that Trinidadians and the global population has been taking the Zika outbreak “too lightly”.

“We need to step up the campaign,” he said, adding that in order to do this, fines for unkempt lots which could harbour breeding sites for mosquitoes, have been increased from TT$350 to TT$3,500 (One TT dollar=US$0 -16 cents)”

He said if the population does not partner with the government “we will not win this fight with Zika”.

So far the number of confirmed cases of the virus in the twin island republic is 335 – and according to the Health Minister this could be just “the tip of the iceberg”.