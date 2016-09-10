Government to appeal sections of High Court ruling on sodomy law

New Story

BELMOPAN, Belize, Sept 10, CMC – The Belize government says it intends to appeal a certain section of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the country’s sodomy law.

Last month, the court ruled that Section 53 of the Criminal Code which criminalises consenting intercourse between adults of the same sex contravenes the right granted by the Constitution.

Prime Minister Dean Barrow had initially indicated that his administration would not have appealed the ruling of Chief Justice Kenneth Benjamin in the case that had been filed by the Lesbian, Gay Bisexual and Transgender (LBGT) activist Caleb Orozco and his United Belize Action Movement (UNIBAM).

The government and the religious community, including the Belize Council of Churches, have arrived at a mutual agreement in respect of the ruling by the Supreme Court and that Prime Minister Barrow has signalled that his administration will appeal part of the amended criminal code which also interprets sex to include sexual orientation.

The government’s case will be heard by the superior court individually while allowing all interested parties to appeal Section 53 in its entirety.

“Government will appeal the aspect of the Chief Justice’s decision which extends or expands the definition of sex in the Constitution to include sexual orientation. As you know, that is in the context of the constitutional protection to non-discrimination.

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a165bcc8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=20&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a165bcc8' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

<a href='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=af6a1a93&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'> <img src='http://antiguaobserver.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=af6a1a93' border='0' alt='' /> </a>

“That position government came to after an extensive review of the judgment and the advice of the Attorney General,” Prime Minister Barrow told reporters, adding that his administration had communicated to the churches that “we were prepared to appeal on that limited ground.

“In other words, government’s position is and was remains that we do not have any faith in any challenge to the striking down of Section 53 as being unconstitutional. This is for various reasons, legal and philosophical. We simply cannot support the criminalization of sexual acts between consenting adults and we are positive that that is what Section Fifty-three did.”

Prime Minister Barrow gave the assurance that the government would move to file the appeal within the stipulated time frame.

“The order was faired on the 26th of August and there would be 21 days within which to have the appeal lodged. Government will make certain that that window doesn’t close on us. There is one point that should be made that I think is of the utmost importance. “

He said he has been advised by the Attorney General that Orozco did not ask in the court below for that extended definition of sex in the Constitution.

“That was not part of his case. In fact, it was interested party called the Human Dignity Trust which is not even Belizean that got itself inscribed on the record as an interested party that made that particular claim and succeeded. That was another factor that motivated government in coming to the decision that that aspect of the ruling has to be challenged because not even Caleb Orozco asked for that,” Prime Minister Barrow added.