Government signs agreement that will benefit CLICO policy holders

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Sept 17, CMC – The Guyana government Friday signed a debenture agreement with the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) for an aggregated value of GUY$5.6 billion (One Guyana dollar=US$0.004 cents) that will benefit more than 170,000 people affected by the collapse of the Trinidad-based insurance conglomerate, CLICO.

The agreement will allow for the government to replace the billions of dollars the estimated 180,000 policyholders who invested in the Colonial Life Insurance Company that went bankrupt in 2009.

Finance Minister Winston Jordan said that the signing of the agreement and handing over of the 20 debentures, which will cover the period January 1, 2016 to January 1, 2036 are in keeping with the David Granger’s government’s commitment that everything should be done to recover the capital invested.

“The present government while in opposition did signal that this situation could not continue that it was untenable. A resolution to this effect that the then government should do what it can to help NIS get back their money was actually passed in parliament, but nothing else was done,” he said.

“I think most of you know the story of NIS. Their deficit and actually eating into their capital to meet payments, so in keeping with our promise at the time, the Cabinet met, reviewed some options that the Minister of Finance presented to them and agreed to an option for the NIS to get back their money,” Jordan said.

He said that the money to be paid to the NIS is not a loan, but rather an effort to strengthen the agency even while pursuing CLICO for what was lost.

“No we are not giving NIS a loan. What we are seeking to do is to give NIS as close as possible what they invested in CLICO. If by some miracle we were able to recover anything on behalf of NIS, it will go directly to the consolidated fund, but this is a final arrangement to NIS, so for NIS it’s a happy day for them,” Jordan noted.

While highlighting the social and economic cost of the payment to the scheme, the Minister urged caution when dealing with the public’s money.

“At all times, especially when you are dealing with other people’s money you have to be very cautious … it’s a sad day for the taxpayers of Guyana because it is the taxpayers who have to bear these sets of payments over the next 20 years and in excess of $5.89B will be diverted to meet these payments.

“Just consider what that kind of money could have done for other areas, be it wages, infrastructure or other running costs of the government,” the minister said.

The Bank of Guyana is the agency responsible for managing repayments to policy holders who suffered when CLICO collapsed and Governor Dr. Gobind Ganga said as of July 31, 2016, GUY$6.9 billion have been paid to a number of policy holders, related party and organisations”.

He said 8882 cheques valuing more than six billion dollars have been collected, and 2881 cheques valuing almost GUY$133 million remain unprocessed, awaiting the various policy holders.

NIS general manager, Doreen Nelson, praised the government’s efforts, saying “it is certainly good to finally have this matter out of suspension and a decision made in terms of the guarantee that was given some years ago.

“We find that this is a timely intervention. Our ninth actuarial review is due sometime next year… on behalf of the board management and particularly the pensioners and contributors of NIS, I certainly want to thank the honourable minister and the government for this intervention,” Nelson said.

On February 28, 2009, CLICO’s liability to the NIS amounted to more than five billion dollars for 13 Executive Flexible Premium Annuity (EFPA) Policies with maturity over the period 2009 to 2012.